Former priest sentenced to 5 years' probation in abuse case in York

Pennsylvania Dioceses-Sex Abuse Investigation

Victims of clergy sexual abuse and their family members react as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference about the grand jury report that was released last August.

 Associated Press

YORK — A former Roman Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to assaulting two altar boys about two decades ago has been sentenced to five years' probation.

John G. Allen, 77, of York, had pleaded guilty in November to indecent assault and corruption of minors in the assaults at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church in Penbrook between 1997 and 2002. He acknowledged having touched the children over their clothes.

The York Daily Record reports that the probation sentence was imposed Tuesday as part of a plea agreement and fell within sentencing guidelines. Allen will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“I just want to plead guilty, your honor,” Allen said via video conference. “I accept responsibility.”

Allen was removed from the priesthood in 2006 and was among the priests listed in a 2018 investigating grand jury report about sexual abuse. He had worked in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Snyder counties.

Defense attorney Brian Perry said his client “is sorry for his actions.”

“He hopes that people can find forgiveness in their hearts,” Perry said.

