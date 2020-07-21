Former militia commander from Harrisburg sentenced to prison for firearms offenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former militia commander from Harrisburg was sentenced Tuesday to eight months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for firearms offenses.

Paul Nicholas III, 49, is a previously convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney David Freed. He said Nicholas unlawfully possessed two AR-15-style rifles and a .45 caliber pistol in Enola, as well as a Winchester .30 caliber rifle at his Harrisburg residence.

At the time of his arrest, Nicholas was the commanding officer of the 41st Battalion of the Light Foot Militia in Central Pennsylvania.

Nicholas pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2018, and sentencing was put on hold while an appeal in another similar unlawful firearms possession case was decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Freed said. That appeal was resolved in January.

Nicholas was ordered to begin serving his sentence on Aug. 17.