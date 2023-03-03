A former Cumberland County woman has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for making false statements relating to health care matters.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday that Shelley Noreika, 49, formerly of Lower Mifflin Township, was sentenced to 30 months’ in prison by U.S. District Judge Sylvia H. Rambo. The U.S. Attorney’s Office news release lists Noreika's current residence as Dillsburg.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered Noreika to serve three years of supervised release following incarceration, and to pay a fine of $500 and restitution of $137,710.86 to the victims.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said in the news release that Noreika fabricated serious illnesses and made fraudulent statements to health care providers in connection with her 5-year-old adoptive daughter. As result of those false statements the child was subjected to unnecessary medical treatment and insurers incurred six-figure financial losses.

Prosecutors also said Noreika no longer cares for the minor child, and she faces related state charges.

The Sentinel reported previously that the incidents took place between December 2017 and January 2021.

Noreika admitted to federal investigators that she told her daughter to pretend and fake having a seizure while Noreika videotaped her, according to the news release. Noreika then emailed the video of the fake seizure to her daughter’s pediatric neurologist, along with false statements about the child’s medical condition.

On multiple other occasions, Noreika falsely reported to medical providers that her daughter experienced seizures. At no point did Noreika ever witness her daughter have an actual seizure, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors and Noreika's defense said her conduct is consistent with factitious disorder imposed on another, formerly known as munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental illness in which a caregiver makes up or causes an illness or injury to a person under their care, to gain attention and sympathy for themselves.

However, prosecutors told the court there was also a financial motive — Noreika received enhanced Medicare and adoption subsidiaries for taking care of an ill child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. She also used the child’s purported conditions to seek donations from local organizations and through online fundraising.

“Today’s sentencing sends a strong message that protecting children is a top priority,” said Special Agent in Charge Maureen R. Dixon of the Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General Philadelphia Regional Office. “HHS-OIG will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate allegations of abuse against children and ensure claims submitted to federal and state programs by caregivers are truthful and accurate. We would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their partnership and commitment in this investigation.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General Harrisburg Field Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S. Dalke prosecuted the case.