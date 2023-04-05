A former nurse who used to work at UPMC Carlisle was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two patients and secretly video-recording hundreds of others, including children, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.

Michael Bragg, 42, of Franklin County, was sentenced Wednesday in Cumberland County Court by Judge Al Masland, who also designated Bragg as a sexually violent predator.

Bragg pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated indecent assault, one count of attempted indecent assault, 12 counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of manufacturing child pornography, 37 counts of invasion of privacy and six counts of interception of oral communications.

In 2019, he was accused of recording 206 patients who visited the Carlisle emergency room between January 2016 and April 2019, though not all of the subjects recorded were able to be identified.

Attorney General Michelle Henry said investigators determined that nearly two dozen patients were children.

“These are some of the most heinous and despicable crimes imaginable, and they were committed by a nurse that was trusted to care for his patients,” Henry said. “Instead, the defendant used his position to prey on adults and children when they were incredibly vulnerable. This case is an important one to highlight as we recognize the start of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in April. We urge members of the public to contact authorities to report suspected abuse, while our Office remains committed to taking offenders, no matter their position or profession, off the streets.”

The case against Bragg started in 2019 when the Attorney General's Office started looking into possession and dissemination of child pornography. Henry said agents discovered videos and photos of hospital patients in various stages of undress on Bragg's computer.

In addition to the recordings, Henry said Bragg sexually assaulted an intubated and unconscious woman in the hospital's emergency room and groped another emergency room patient.