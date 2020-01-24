Former Carlisle detective's alleged corruption could impact cases he investigated, experts say

Defendants convicted on Collare's evidence will probably not obtain reversals of judgments until and unless a conviction or guilty plea occurs, according to Place and Jerard.

If and when that occurs, pressure to reopen old cases could come from two places, they said. First, defense attorneys representing people who were convicted could file appeals.

Second, the district attorney's office would likely reexamine all of Collare's cases and reopen those in which the verdict may have been tainted by Collare's involvement, they said.

"It really depends on the individual facts of the case," Price said.

As of early Friday afternoon, District Attorney Skip Ebert had not returned two phone calls and an email seeking comment for this story.

How common is this sort of thing?

There are high-profile examples of large-scale corruption by law enforcement leading to the mass dismissal of charges. For example, accusations of corruption involving 25 Baltimore police officers on a Gun Trace Task Force led city prosecutors to announce plans in October to toss nearly 800 criminal cases.