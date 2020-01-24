Former Carlisle detective's alleged corruption could impact cases he investigated, experts say

It's possible that the recent indictment of a former Carlisle Police Department detective on bribery, drug distribution and other charges could affect criminal cases he investigated — but the exact impact will depend on various factors, including whether or not he is convicted, experts say.
"Somebody is reviewing the cases that he participated in, for sure, because you want to trust the result, and you can't trust the result in a criminal trial if there's misconduct on behalf of the state," said Stephanie Jirard, professor of criminal justice at Shippensburg University.
A federal grand jury claims Collare misused his position in various ways, allowing confidential informants to keep drugs purchased with public funds during controlled buys and offering to help defendants in criminal cases in exchange for sexual favors. Here's an explanation of what the fallout from Collare's indictment could look like.
What cases did Collare investigate?
Collare, who also served on the Cumberland County Drug Task Force, played an important role in many criminal cases in the Carlisle area. A Sentinel search of public court dockets returned 52 cases since 2016 in which Collare was the arresting officer, most of them drug delivery cases and all taking place in Carlisle Borough or South Middleton Township.
He was the arresting officer in many of the 26 arrests on drug delivery charges made during a Cumberland County Drug Task Force drug enforcement operation in spring 2018. He is also listed as the arresting officer in the 2012 arrest of former Carlisle tax collector George Hicks Jr., who later pleaded guilty to felony delivery of marijuana.
A large portion of Collare's cases have likely been adjudicated, since it appears to have been nearly two years since he was leading investigations. Collare was questioned by federal investigators about his alleged conduct in May 2018, according to the grand jury report. A search of criminal dockets does not uncover any cases with Collare as the arresting officer after that point.
Will those cases be reopened and convictions overturned?
Tom Place, a law professor at Penn State Dickinson Law, emphasized that a grand jury indictment is "not a hard standard to meet" and is not the same as a conviction.
Defendants convicted on Collare's evidence will probably not obtain reversals of judgments until and unless a conviction or guilty plea occurs, according to Place and Jerard.
If and when that occurs, pressure to reopen old cases could come from two places, they said. First, defense attorneys representing people who were convicted could file appeals.
Second, the district attorney's office would likely reexamine all of Collare's cases and reopen those in which the verdict may have been tainted by Collare's involvement, they said.
"It really depends on the individual facts of the case," Price said.
As of early Friday afternoon, District Attorney Skip Ebert had not returned two phone calls and an email seeking comment for this story.
How common is this sort of thing?
There are high-profile examples of large-scale corruption by law enforcement leading to the mass dismissal of charges. For example, accusations of corruption involving 25 Baltimore police officers on a Gun Trace Task Force led city prosecutors to announce plans in October to toss nearly 800 criminal cases.
On a smaller scale, Price said it is "not that uncommon" for misdeeds by a police detective or someone in law enforcement to prompt a review of old cases. That means Carlisle and Cumberland County aren't in uncharted waters as they deal with the possible fallout from Collare's case.
Jirard said she thinks this type of corruption is more likely to occur in specialized task forces due to the undercover nature of their work.
"It's unfortunate, but it seems these task forces, they have a very specific agenda, and it seems that some of the oversight, some of the guardrails, tend to be missing," she said. "It seems that the rules can be bent."
Regardless of the impact on convictions, Jirard said she is saddened that a case like Collare's harms the overall reputation of law enforcement.
"It's sad when these allegations are raised because they besmirch the integrity of all the good and fine officers that protect and serve us every day," she said.
