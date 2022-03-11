Former Carlisle detective gets prison for trading official actions for sex

HARRISBURG — A former Carlisle police detective who served on a drug task force was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for having traded official actions for sexual favors.

Former Carlisle police officer Christopher Collare, 54, of Blythewood, South Carolina, was sentenced Friday to 75 months on charges of bribery, drug distribution and making false statements, according to the Department of Justice.

In 2015, Collare agreed to skip a hearing that resulted in dismissal of drug charges against the boyfriend of someone with whom he had sex, according to an indictment.

In 2018, Collare agreed to trade sexual favors for taking steps to help reduce a potential sentence, federal prosecutors said.

Collare was also convicted of distributing heroin, of lying on a federal form, and of lying to federal agents.

In January 2020, after a lengthy investigation by federal law enforcement, a grand jury returned an indictment of Collare detailing a string of allegedly corrupt schemes between 2011 and 2018. At the time, Collare was an officer with the Carlisle Borough Police Department and was assigned to work with the Capital City Safe Streets Task Force, an interagency anti-drug trafficking operation for the Harrisburg region run by the FBI.

The indictment said Collare worked as a Carlisle police officer from 1996 to late 2018, and served on the Cumberland County Drug Task Force as well as an FBI task force in Harrisburg.

Collare retired from the Carlisle police force in 2018 while under investigation. He was apprehended in South Carolina shortly after the indictment was released in 2020.