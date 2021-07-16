Former Carlisle cop Collare found guilty on bribery and drug charges from corruption investigation

Former Carlisle police detective Christopher Collare was found guilty on charges of bribery, drug distribution, and lying to investigators in a jury verdict handed down Friday in federal court.

Collare was found not guilty of wire and mail fraud charges related to the case, in which federal investigators alleged that Collare had facilitated drug stings by allowing informants to keep drugs and money under the table.

Collare also coerced sexual favors out of individuals he had recruited for his scheme, federal prosecutors alleged.

In total, Friday’s verdict found Collare guilty on six counts of making false statements, one count of distribution of heroin, one count of bribery, and one count of federal program bribery.

In January 2020, after a lengthy investigation by federal law enforcement, a grand jury returned an indictment of Collare detailing a string of allegedly corrupt schemes between 2011 and 2018. At the time, Collare was an officer with the Carlisle Borough Police Department and was assigned to work with the Capital City Safe Streets Task Force, an interagency anti-drug trafficking operation for the Harrisburg region run by the FBI.