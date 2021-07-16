Former Carlisle cop Collare found guilty on bribery and drug charges from corruption investigation

Former Carlisle police detective Christopher Collare was found guilty on charges of bribery, drug distribution, and lying to investigators in a jury verdict handed down Friday in federal court.
Collare was found not guilty of wire and mail fraud charges related to the case, in which federal investigators alleged that Collare had facilitated drug stings by allowing informants to keep drugs and money under the table.
Collare also coerced sexual favors out of individuals he had recruited for his scheme, federal prosecutors alleged.
In total, Friday’s verdict found Collare guilty on six counts of making false statements, one count of distribution of heroin, one count of bribery, and one count of federal program bribery.
In January 2020, after a lengthy investigation by federal law enforcement, a grand jury returned an indictment of Collare detailing a string of allegedly corrupt schemes between 2011 and 2018. At the time, Collare was an officer with the Carlisle Borough Police Department and was assigned to work with the Capital City Safe Streets Task Force, an interagency anti-drug trafficking operation for the Harrisburg region run by the FBI.
On multiple occasions, Collare was alleged to have falsified paperwork and reports with regard to drug sting operations, incentivizing his informants by allowing them to keep the drugs used, according to the indictment.
Collare also received sexual favors in exchange for drugs, as well as sex in exchange for assisting in having evidence suppressed and cases dropped or sentencing reduced, according to prosecutors.
Collare also routinely made false statements on federal oversight paperwork in order to conceal his scheme, federal investigators alleged.
The trial was held before Judge Jennifer P. Wilson in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Sentencing of Collare has not yet occurred.
Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert told The Sentinel last year that about 22 cases had been halted and not prosecuted due to Collare having been involved.
Collare retired from the Carlisle police force in 2018 while under investigation. He was apprehended in South Carolina shortly after the indictment was released in 2020.
