Five people charged in connection with July assault on couple in Middlesex Township

Middlesex Township police have charged five people in connection with a July 15 assault at a gas station in the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike.

Police said the group confronted a couple at a gas station in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in the early morning hours and assaulted them. Investigation revealed the assault was an act of retaliation against the couple.

Heather Bechtel, 37, of Newville, was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault, retaliation against a witness or victim, endangering the welfare of children, conspiracy to commit simple assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

Michael Randall, 40, of Newville, was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault, retaliation against a witness or victim, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit simple assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Randall is being held in Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail.