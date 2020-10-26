Five people charged after September fight, stabbing in Carlisle

Carlisle Police reported over the weekend that five people will face charges in relation to a September fight and stabbing.

Police said they have issued summons for Lakisha Ramsey, 46; Kinan Quebaud, 40; Richard Joynes, 37; a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy in connection with the Sept. 15 fight in the area of North Pitt and West Penn streets.

Police said they were called to the scene about 10:50 a.m. Sept. 15 for a fight involving multiple people, including reports of someone armed with a baseball bat.

Officers said that when they arrived the fight was dispersing with numerous people vacating the area. Police said they discovered someone had been stabbed during the altercation, and the victim was treated by EMS.

When they began their investigation, police said several people were identified as being involved. While at the scene during the investigation, police said those involved continued to cause a disturbance by entering the street, yelling and threatening others.

Police said the events were captured on department street cameras and the investigation resulted in the charges.