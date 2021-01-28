UPDATE: I-81 shut down in both directions near Carlisle Thursday due to nearby barn fire

Pennsylvania State Police said at about 3:30 p.m. that Interstate 81 will be shut down in both directions for what could be a few hours due to a barn fire off the Harrisburg Pike.

No one has indicated if the barn fire is related to the median fires reported on nearby I-81.

Police ask all drivers to avoid the area. The interstate is shut down between mile markers 48 and 52.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Emergency crews are responding to fires in the median on Interstate 81 south near Exit 52 in Middlesex Township as of 3 p.m.

Coupled with a reported structure fire off the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township, the PennDOT traffic map is showing traffic backlogs on Interstate 81 and the exit area for the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Exit 226 (Carlisle Interchange) to the Harrisburg Pike.

Traffic is backed up on I-81 south past the Exit 57 (Route 114) and on I-81 north in the area back to the Carlisle exits.

Traffic on the Harrisburg Pike is backlogged near the on-ramp for the Pa. Turnpike.

Posted at 2:44 p.m. on Cumberlink: