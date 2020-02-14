Sentinel fire log for Feb. 13

You have free articles remaining.
Thursday, Feb. 13
- 11:01 a.m.: first-alarm barn fire, Georgetown Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union.
- 12:25 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, York Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens-Mount Holly, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
- 1:06 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Heather Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
- 1:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
- 2:06 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Hampton Court, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown.
- 6:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Golfview Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Hampden Township.
- 6:49 p.m.: fire police, Bernhisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown.
- 8:17 p.m.: auto accident with fire, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
- 8:58 p.m.: fire police, West Main Street/North York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.
- 11:42 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Walleye Drive, Southampton Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant, Cumberland Valley, West End.
