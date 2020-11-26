 Skip to main content
Sentinel fire calls for Nov. 25

Fire calls logo

9:20 a.m.: Fire alarm; Poplar Church Road, East Pennsboro; West Shore, Enola.

1:34 p.m.: Vehicle fire; Interstate 76, Lower Allen; Upper Allen.

4:38 p.m.: Pedestrian struck, Third Street and Reno Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

6:02 p.m.: Fire alarm; Southview Drive, Upper Allen; Upper Allen.

6:33 p.m.: Fire alarm; West King Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant, West End.

8:50 p.m.: Fire alarm; North Hanover Street, North Middleton; North Middleton.

9:04 p.m.: Fire alarm; Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

