Sentinel fire calls for Nov. 25

9:20 a.m.: Fire alarm; Poplar Church Road, East Pennsboro; West Shore, Enola.
1:34 p.m.: Vehicle fire; Interstate 76, Lower Allen; Upper Allen.
4:38 p.m.: Pedestrian struck, Third Street and Reno Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
6:02 p.m.: Fire alarm; Southview Drive, Upper Allen; Upper Allen.
6:33 p.m.: Fire alarm; West King Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant, West End.
8:50 p.m.: Fire alarm; North Hanover Street, North Middleton; North Middleton.
9:04 p.m.: Fire alarm; Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
