Sentinel fire calls for July 10

Friday, July 10
4:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
11:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wright Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks.
12:13 p.m.; non-structure accident, Running Pump Road, North Newton Township; Newburg-Hopewell.
1:29 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, York County; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn.
2:34 p.m.: vehicle fire, South 32nd St., Camp Hill borough; West Shore, Camp Hill.
3:12 p.m.: fire police, North Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
4:06 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, York County; Upper Allen, Monroe, New Kingston.
6:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ege Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
7:05 p.m.: accident with injuries, Creekview Road and Rt. 581 East on-ramp, Hampden Township; Hampden.
7:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
