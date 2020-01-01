Tuesday, Dec. 31
7:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton
7:26 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Bella Vista Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
7:34 a.m.: auto accident with injuries, Wertzville Road and Deer Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale,
12:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Friendship, South Newton, Penn Township
1:06 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Newburg Road, Southampton Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant, Cumberland Valley, West End
2:05 p.m.: auto accident with rollover, Progress Boulevard and Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; Vigilant, West End
4:57 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:01 p.m.: auto accident with serious hemorrhage, Center Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship
6:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Lauer Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:50 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Hartzdale Drive and Lower Allen Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:43 p.m.: auto accident unknown injuries, Wertzville Road and Deer Lane, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale
9:31 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Canterbury Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen