Sentinel area fire calls for Wednesday, Feb. 26

Wednesday, Feb. 26
4:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:07 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
10:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Eastgate Drive, South Middleton TOwnship; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:41 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
11:12 a.m.: outside investigation, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
2:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
4:09 p.m.: auto accident, York Road at South Middlesex Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
7:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Washington Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
8:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Parker Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:33 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Butteryfly Drive, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown