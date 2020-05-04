/** * @desc Fork keywords macro only when native article ad is requested. */ if util_request('native_id'); macro tpl_metaKeywordsText(); return 'native-ad,'+util_request('native_id'); end; end; Sentinel area fire calls for Sunday, May 3 | Fire Calls | cumberlink.com
Sentinel area fire calls for Sunday, May 3

Sentinel area fire calls for Sunday, May 3

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Sunday, May 3

5:40 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South Filbert Street, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

6:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brookwood Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:06 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

10:31 a.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

10:40 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Hampden

5:50 p.m.: auto accident, Goodyear Road at Newville Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford

10:54 p.m.: other rescue, Oakwood Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News