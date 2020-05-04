Sentinel area fire calls for Sunday, May 3

Sunday, May 3
5:40 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South Filbert Street, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
6:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brookwood Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:06 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
10:31 a.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
10:40 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Hampden
5:50 p.m.: auto accident, Goodyear Road at Newville Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
10:54 p.m.: other rescue, Oakwood Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.