Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 9

Wednesday, Sept. 9
10:40 a.m.: gas leak, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen, Union
10:47 a.m.: residential structure fire, Craig Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:57 a.m.: inside investigation, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
5:12 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike at Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
6:20 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Boiling Springs Road at Old Stonehouse Road South, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Locust Hollow, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
