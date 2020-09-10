 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 9

Fire calls logo

Wednesday, Sept. 9

10:40 a.m.: gas leak, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen, Union

10:47 a.m.: residential structure fire, Craig Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:57 a.m.: inside investigation, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

5:12 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike at Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

6:20 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Boiling Springs Road at Old Stonehouse Road South, Monroe Township; Monroe

6:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Locust Hollow, Dickinson Township; Penn Township

