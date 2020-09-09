Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8
7:35 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen
10:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:56 a.m.: auto accident, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:02 p.m.: outside investigation, Harrisburg Pike, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:16 p.m.: auto accident, Valley Road at North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:08 p.m.: fire police, Oakville Road at Ridge Road, North Newton Township; Newburg-Hopewell
5:10 p.m.: inside investigation, Herrin Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:28 p.m.: auto accident, East Simpson Street and South Race Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
6:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North St. Johns Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:07 p.m.: gas leak, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:24 p.m.: auto accident, Old Silver Spring Road at Brandy Lane, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
