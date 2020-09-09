 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8

7:35 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen

10:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:56 a.m.: auto accident, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:02 p.m.: outside investigation, Harrisburg Pike, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:16 p.m.: auto accident, Valley Road at North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

5:08 p.m.: fire police, Oakville Road at Ridge Road, North Newton Township; Newburg-Hopewell

5:10 p.m.: inside investigation, Herrin Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

5:28 p.m.: auto accident, East Simpson Street and South Race Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

6:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North St. Johns Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

9:07 p.m.: gas leak, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:24 p.m.: auto accident, Old Silver Spring Road at Brandy Lane, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

