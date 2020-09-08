 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 7

Fire calls logo

Monday, Sept. 7

12:50 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:43 a.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Route 15 north, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

3:12 p.m.: fire police, Spring Road at Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale

4:12 p.m.: fire police, Sunnyside Drive at Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale

10:06 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:15 p.m.: outside investigation, Tenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

