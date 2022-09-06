 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 5

  • Updated
Monday, Sept. 5

1:23 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola

8:22 a.m.: fire police, Lesher Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Newburg-Hopewell

10:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, William Penn Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

1:19 p.m.: pedestrian struck, North Middlesex Road at Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

2:15 p.m.: vehicle fire, East North Street at North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Tolman Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

3:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peregrine Way, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:19 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Konhaus Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

4:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peter Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

6:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, School House Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

7:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peter Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

7:49 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ken-Lin Drive at Boyer Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

8:11 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Market Street at Gray Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

10:12 p.m.: fire police, South Queen Street at East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

10:48 p.m.: fire police, West Trindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

