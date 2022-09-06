Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 5

Monday, Sept. 5
1:23 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
8:22 a.m.: fire police, Lesher Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Newburg-Hopewell
10:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, William Penn Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:19 p.m.: pedestrian struck, North Middlesex Road at Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
2:15 p.m.: vehicle fire, East North Street at North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Tolman Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peregrine Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:19 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Konhaus Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
4:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peter Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
6:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, School House Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
7:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peter Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
7:49 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ken-Lin Drive at Boyer Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
8:11 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Market Street at Gray Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
10:12 p.m.: fire police, South Queen Street at East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
10:48 p.m.: fire police, West Trindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe