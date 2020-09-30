Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 29

Tuesday, Sept. 29
6:25 a.m.: structure fire, Terrace Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Easy Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
8:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Waggoners Gap Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:58 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
11:05 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:18 a.m.: fire police, Hogestown Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
12:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:56 p.m.: inside investigation, Mountain Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
4:09 p.m.: auto accident, Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
5:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Appalachian Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union
7:20 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:30 p.m.: auto accident, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
8:37 p.m.: structure fire, Logan Court, Hampden Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden, Navy Base
9:27 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:10 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, North West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.