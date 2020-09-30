 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 29

Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 29

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Tuesday, Sept. 29

6:25 a.m.: structure fire, Terrace Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Easy Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

8:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Waggoners Gap Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:58 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring

11:05 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

11:18 a.m.: fire police, Hogestown Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

12:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:56 p.m.: inside investigation, Mountain Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

4:09 p.m.: auto accident, Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

5:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Appalachian Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union

7:20 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:30 p.m.: auto accident, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

8:37 p.m.: structure fire, Logan Court, Hampden Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden, Navy Base

9:27 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:10 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, North West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News