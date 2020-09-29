 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 28

Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 28

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Monday, Sept. 28

3:48 a.m.: structure fire, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base

6:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Corporate Center Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola

12:20 p.m.: structure fire, Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:09 p.m.: structure fire, Ridge Hill Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

3:28 p.m.: fire police, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

3:57 p.m.: fire police, South Fayette Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News