Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 28

Monday, Sept. 28
3:48 a.m.: structure fire, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
6:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Corporate Center Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
12:20 p.m.: structure fire, Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:09 p.m.: structure fire, Ridge Hill Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
3:28 p.m.: fire police, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
3:57 p.m.: fire police, South Fayette Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.