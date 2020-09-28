Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 27

Sunday, Sept. 27
9:01 a.m.: automatic alarm, Bittersweet Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
10:10 a.m.: rescue extremity, North Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.
11:54 a.m.: auto accident, Hogestown Road/Woods Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
12:03 p.m.: hazmat incident, Pinewood Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
1:42 p.m.: hazmat incident, Somerset Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
2:24 p.m.: wildfire, Woodrow Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township.
4:48 p.m.: automatic alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
6:12 p.m.: outside fire, Good Hope Road/Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden.
6:32 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 northbound, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship, Penn Township.
7:28 p.m.: automatic alarm, Darr Avenue, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
8:06 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
8:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown.
