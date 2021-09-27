Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 26

Sunday, Sept. 26
1:40 a.m.: auto accident, Richard Avenue at High Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
4:35 a.m.: structure fire, Allen Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
8:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Allen Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
4:02 p.m.: auto accident, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:23 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Estate Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.