Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 26
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 26

Sunday, Sept. 26

1:40 a.m.: auto accident, Richard Avenue at High Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

4:35 a.m.: structure fire, Allen Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

8:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Allen Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

4:02 p.m.: auto accident, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

5:23 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Estate Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

