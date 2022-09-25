Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 24

Saturday, Sept. 24
4:45 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose
6:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Colonial Court, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:09 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Subdivision Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
10:55 a.m.: structure fire, Irvin Drive, Southampton Township; South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End
11:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Lauer Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
People are also reading…
3:18 p.m.: structure fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:06 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Schoolhouse Lane, Shippensburg Borough; West End
6:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pamela Place, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:23 p.m.: outside fire, Wolfe Road at Bear Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
7:26 p.m.: structure fire, Thrush Court, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Navy Base
9:21 p.m.: auto accident, North West Street at West 1st Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:23 p.m.: structure fire, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
11:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Gateway Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden