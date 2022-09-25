 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 24

Fire calls logo new

Saturday, Sept. 24

4:45 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

6:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Colonial Court, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

8:09 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Subdivision Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

10:55 a.m.: structure fire, Irvin Drive, Southampton Township; South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End

11:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Lauer Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:18 p.m.: structure fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:06 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Schoolhouse Lane, Shippensburg Borough; West End

6:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pamela Place, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

7:23 p.m.: outside fire, Wolfe Road at Bear Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

7:26 p.m.: structure fire, Thrush Court, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Navy Base

9:21 p.m.: auto accident, North West Street at West 1st Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:23 p.m.: structure fire, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

11:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Gateway Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

