Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 24

Thursday, Sept. 24

4:58 a.m.: pedestrian struck, Walnut Bottom Road/Wilson Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

4:59 a.m.: automatic alarm, Cumberland Pointe Circle, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen.

7:34 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road/Conodoguinet Parkway, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.

10:21 a.m.: structure fire, West South Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:26 a.m.: automatic alarm, West Big Spring Avenue, Newville; Friendship.

1:37 p.m.: automatic alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

8:12 p.m. automatic alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.

9:17 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-76 eastbound, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

9:33 p.m.: structure fire, Virginia Beach Avenue, Silver Spring; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

10:32 p.m.: automatic alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.

 

