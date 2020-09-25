Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 24

Thursday, Sept. 24
4:58 a.m.: pedestrian struck, Walnut Bottom Road/Wilson Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
4:59 a.m.: automatic alarm, Cumberland Pointe Circle, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen.
7:34 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road/Conodoguinet Parkway, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.
10:21 a.m.: structure fire, West South Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
11:26 a.m.: automatic alarm, West Big Spring Avenue, Newville; Friendship.
1:37 p.m.: automatic alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
8:12 p.m. automatic alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.
9:17 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-76 eastbound, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
9:33 p.m.: structure fire, Virginia Beach Avenue, Silver Spring; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
10:32 p.m.: automatic alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.
