Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 24-25

Friday, Sept. 24
1:29 a.m.: structure fire, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
2:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:42 a.m.: auto accident, South Hanover Street at Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:36 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Route 581 west, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
7:52 a.m.: fire police, Route 581 west, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill
7:53 a.m.: fire police, Route 581 east, Hampden Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:44 a.m.: gas leak, Hillside Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
9:39 a.m.: structure fire, Terrace Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore
9:44 a.m.: outside investigation, South 26th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
10:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:56 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Limestone Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:22 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Road at Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
1:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
3:41 p.m.: auto accident, Watts Street at North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
4:55 p.m.: auto accident, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:10 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street at Biddle Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:45 p.m.: structure fire, Cedar Run Drive, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
8:15 p.m.: outside fire, East Manor Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
11:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Dykeman Road, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
Saturday, Sept. 25
1:47 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
3:56 a.m.: structure fire, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:05 p.m.: structure fire, Opossum Lake Road, Lower Frankford Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford
12:08 p.m.: structure fire, Walnut Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
1:49 p.m.: electrical hazards, Centerville Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
3:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
4:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Dykeman Road, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
7:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:53 p.m.: mobile home fire, Heather Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Dykeman Road, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:08 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown