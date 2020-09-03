 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 2

Wednesday, Sept. 2

12:41 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Iron Run Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township

4:17 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

4:15 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden

4:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Camp Hill, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden

5:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Richard Lane, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

5:39 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

6:26 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Spring Road at Wertz Run Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

7:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Richard Lane, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

11:43 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Lambs Gap Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Summit Way, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

3:41 p.m.: outside investigation, Longs Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

4:38 p.m.: fire police, Lowther Street at South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

6:09 p.m.: structure fire, Auburn Drive, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base

7:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union

7:05 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Center Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

11:19 p.m.: vehicle into building, North Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

