Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 17

Thursday, Sept. 17
9:01 a.m.: debris removal, Carlisle Pike/North Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
10:50 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 northbound, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose.
1:10 p.m.: automatic alarm, Newburg Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.
1:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bonny Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
3:15 p.m.: brush fire, I-81 southbound, Hampden Township; Hampden.
9:21 p.m.: structure fire, East Penn Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.