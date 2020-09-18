 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 17

Thursday, Sept. 17

9:01 a.m.: debris removal, Carlisle Pike/North Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

10:50 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 northbound, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose.

1:10 p.m.: automatic alarm, Newburg Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.

1:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bonny Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

3:15 p.m.: brush fire, I-81 southbound, Hampden Township; Hampden.

9:21 p.m.: structure fire, East Penn Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.

 

