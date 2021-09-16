Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 15

Wednesday, Sept. 15
5:14 a.m.: electrical hazards, Springfield Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton
6:31 a.m.: fire police, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
9:04 a.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
11:39 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Garland Drive, Carlisle; Union
6:33 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at Hickory Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Glen Road at Greenwood Circle, Wormleysburg; West Shore
6:52 p.m.: fire police, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
7:39 p.m.: auto accident, Roxbury Road, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, West End
8:38 p.m.: pedestrian struck, North Hanover Street at East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue