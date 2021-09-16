 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 15
Wednesday, Sept. 15

5:14 a.m.: electrical hazards, Springfield Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton

6:31 a.m.: fire police, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

9:04 a.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

11:39 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Garland Drive, Carlisle; Union

6:33 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at Hickory Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Glen Road at Greenwood Circle, Wormleysburg; West Shore

6:52 p.m.: fire police, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

7:39 p.m.: auto accident, Roxbury Road, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, West End

8:38 p.m.: pedestrian struck, North Hanover Street at East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:15 p.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

11:32 p.m.: auto accident, East Simpson Street at South Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

