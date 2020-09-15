Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 14

Monday, Sept. 14
5:54 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Brandt Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
6:29 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:09 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:23 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
1:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:31 p.m.: fire police, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
4:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westport Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
4:32 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Deer Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
4:46 p.m.: auto accident, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:07 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Quail Hollow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.