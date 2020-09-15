 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 14

Monday, Sept. 14

5:54 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Brandt Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

6:29 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:09 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:23 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

1:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:31 p.m.: fire police, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

4:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westport Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

4:32 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Deer Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

4:46 p.m.: auto accident, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

6:07 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Quail Hollow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

