Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 14

Wednesday, Sept. 14
12:10 a.m.: structure fire, Haralson Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg
3:39 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, North 32nd Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:06 a.m.: auto accident, Lowther Street at South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
6:52 a.m.: electrical hazards, Pine Hill Avenue, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
8:10 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Wynnwood Court, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:12 a.m.: structure fire, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:20 a.m.: vehicle fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union
8:55 a.m.: outside investigation, Center Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
10:24 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike at Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
3:13 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle/bicycle, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union
4:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:48 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West South Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Shady Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:04 p.m.: vehicle fire, Conodoguinet Parkway at Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:01 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway at Deerfield Lane, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End