 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 13
0 Comments

Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Monday, Sept. 13

12:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Blue Mountain Travel Plaza, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.

3:18 a.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at Helen Avenue, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown.

6:32 a.m.: nonstructure incident, West King Street, Shippensburg; West End.

7:56 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union.

9:02 a.m.: automatic alarm, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:18 a.m.: outside investigation, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore.

11:47 a.m.: pedestrian accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.

11:54 a.m: automatic alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

1:52 p.m.: automatic alarm, Lynndale Court, Hampden Township; Hampden.

4:57 p.m.: automatic alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

5:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 83 northbound, Lemoyne; West Shore.

7:12 p.m.: outside fire, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.

8:10 p.m.: auto accident, Rossmoyne Road at Route 15 north onramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

11:02 p.m.: automatic alarm, Harvest Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

11:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Pine Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans struggle to survive as Taliban face challenges

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News