Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 13

Monday, Sept. 13
12:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Blue Mountain Travel Plaza, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.
3:18 a.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at Helen Avenue, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown.
6:32 a.m.: nonstructure incident, West King Street, Shippensburg; West End.
7:56 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union.
9:02 a.m.: automatic alarm, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
11:18 a.m.: outside investigation, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore.
11:47 a.m.: pedestrian accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.
11:54 a.m: automatic alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
1:52 p.m.: automatic alarm, Lynndale Court, Hampden Township; Hampden.
4:57 p.m.: automatic alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
5:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 83 northbound, Lemoyne; West Shore.
7:12 p.m.: outside fire, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.