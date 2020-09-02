Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 1

Tuesday, Sept. 1
10:13 a.m.: gas leak, Lafayette Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
10:29 a.m.: vehicle fire, Lambs Gap Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Academy Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen
1:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
4:55 p.m.: vehicle fire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Upper Allen, Upper Allen
6:29 p.m.: auto accident, North Locust Point Road at West Trindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
9:06 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 north, Dickinson Township; New Kingstown, Citizen, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro
9:48 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Grant Court, North Middleton Township; North MIddleton
10:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Brian Court at Barry Court, Hampden Township; Hampden
