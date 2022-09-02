 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 1

Fire calls logo new

Thursday, Sept. 1

7:04 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

7:36 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Heinz Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

9:06 a.m.: inside investigation, Freedom Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

9:37 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Corporate Center Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:51 a.m.: gas leak, Burwick Drive, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

1:53 p.m.: brush fire, Gettysburg Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

2:01 p.m.: structure fire, Broad Street, Newville; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose

3:56 p.m.: fire police, North Earl Street at West Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

5:10 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sears Run Road at Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:36 p.m.: fire police, Harrisburg Pike at Clinton Avenue, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

9:21 p.m.: auto accident, East High Street at North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union

10:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

