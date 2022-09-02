Sentinel area fire calls for Sept. 1

Thursday, Sept. 1
7:04 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:36 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Heinz Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
9:06 a.m.: inside investigation, Freedom Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:37 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Corporate Center Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:51 a.m.: gas leak, Burwick Drive, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
1:53 p.m.: brush fire, Gettysburg Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:01 p.m.: structure fire, Broad Street, Newville; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
3:56 p.m.: fire police, North Earl Street at West Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
5:10 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sears Run Road at Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:36 p.m.: fire police, Harrisburg Pike at Clinton Avenue, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
9:21 p.m.: auto accident, East High Street at North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union
10:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen