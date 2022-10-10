 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 9

Sunday, Oct. 9

12:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ninth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

7:31 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

10:27 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shannon Lane, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Makenzee Court, Dickinson Township; Citizen

2:41 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:46 p.m.: outside investigation, East Green Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown

3:22 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Brian Court, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, New Kingstown, Navy Base

9:40 p.m.: outside investigation, Apple Alley, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

9:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:27 p.m.: fire police, Interstate 81 south on-ramp, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

11:46 p.m.: outside investigation, South Third Street at Bosler Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

