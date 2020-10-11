Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 9-10

Friday, Oct. 9
2:58 a.m.: auto accident, Allendale Road at Stonehedge Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:11 a.m.: outside investigation, Paddock Lane, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
7:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
11:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:33 p.m.: structure fire, Coppercreek Drive, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
7:57 p.m.: outside investigation, South Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, Vigilant Hose
10:02 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Harvest Lane, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
10:22 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at Gateway Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:32 a.m.: gas leak, Pine Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
12:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:45 p.m.: auto accident, Cranes Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:05 p.m.: vehicle fire, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:25 p.m.: inside investigation, Logan Court, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:51 p.m.: outside investigation, South Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union
5:11 p.m.: inside investigation, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
6:11 p.m.: brush fire, Valley Road, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
7:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:51 p.m.: fire police, Cedar Cliff Drive at Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:54 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
9:21 p.m.: auto accident, Taylor Bridge Bypass at North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill
