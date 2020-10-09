 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 8
Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 8:

  • 2:21 p.m.: brush fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Friendship Hose.
  • 3:11 p.m.: traffic accident with entrapment, near the intersection of Stella and North Front streets, Wormleysburg; West Shore.
  • 5:17 p.m.: fire alarm CO gas, Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
  • 6:23 p.m.: traffic accident, Mill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
  • 6:26 p.m.: residential fire alarm, West North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
  • 7:46 p.m.: brush fire, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
  • 8:33 p.m.: commercial structure fire, Mount Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore. Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown.
  • 8:55 p.m.: commercial structure fire, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Naval Support Activity.
  • 10:09 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
  •  11:36 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

