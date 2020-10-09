Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 8:
- 2:21 p.m.: brush fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Friendship Hose.
- 3:11 p.m.: traffic accident with entrapment, near the intersection of Stella and North Front streets, Wormleysburg; West Shore.
- 5:17 p.m.: fire alarm CO gas, Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
- 6:23 p.m.: traffic accident, Mill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
- 6:26 p.m.: residential fire alarm, West North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
- 7:46 p.m.: brush fire, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
- 8:33 p.m.: commercial structure fire, Mount Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore. Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown.
- 8:55 p.m.: commercial structure fire, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Naval Support Activity.
- 10:09 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
- 11:36 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
