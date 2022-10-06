 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 5

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Wednesday, Oct. 5

2:39 a.m.: auto accident, Doubling Gap Road at Mohawk Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

3:55 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union

8:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

9:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:02 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:39 a.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

People are also reading…

12:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford

5:39 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

6:05 p.m.: outside fire, Mill Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

6:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

6:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South College Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists create trip-free LSD-based drugs to potentially treat anxiety and depression

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News