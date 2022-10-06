Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 5

Wednesday, Oct. 5
2:39 a.m.: auto accident, Doubling Gap Road at Mohawk Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
3:55 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union
8:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:02 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:39 a.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
12:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford
5:39 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:05 p.m.: outside fire, Mill Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
6:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South College Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue