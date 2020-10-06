 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 5

Monday, Oct. 5

4:27 a.m.: outside fire, North Walnut Street at East Portland Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

7:43 a.m.: auto accident, East Lisburn Road at Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

12:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lancaster Boulevard, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

2:26 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

2:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, South Newton

3:09 p.m.: pedestrian struck, St. Johhns Church Road at Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

4:37 p.m.: auto accident, Burnt House Road at West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

5:20 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

6:10 p.m.: electrical hazard, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

6:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

6:33 p.m.: auto accident, Turkey Foot Road at Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

10:26 p.m.: auto accident, Silver Spring Road, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

