Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 5

Monday, Oct. 5
4:27 a.m.: outside fire, North Walnut Street at East Portland Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
7:43 a.m.: auto accident, East Lisburn Road at Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
12:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lancaster Boulevard, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:26 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
2:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, South Newton
3:09 p.m.: pedestrian struck, St. Johhns Church Road at Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
4:37 p.m.: auto accident, Burnt House Road at West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
5:20 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
6:10 p.m.: electrical hazard, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
6:33 p.m.: auto accident, Turkey Foot Road at Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
10:26 p.m.: auto accident, Silver Spring Road, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
