Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 30-31

Friday, Oct. 30
2:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Jennifer Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:14 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:39 a.m.: gas leak, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township
6:54 a.m.: auto accident, York Road at East Springville Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen
8:05 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 west, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:08 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Upper Allen, Navy Base
8:17 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brandy Lane, Hampden Township; Upper Allen, Hampden
8:19 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Bishop Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Hampden
8:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
9:45 a.m.: fire police, South Conestoga Drive at Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
10:50 a.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
11:01 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Wilson Lane at Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
12:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
4:30 p.m: auto accident, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:02 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Fulton Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:33 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Windsor Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
10:46 p.m.: auto accident, McCormick Road at East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn
Saturday, Oct. 31
6:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
6:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Creekside Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:29 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
10:31 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pine Road, Penn Township; South Newton, Penn Township
10:40 a.m.: inside investigation, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
1:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
2:57 p.m.: structure fire, Susquehanna Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
4:25 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north at Route 581 east, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:17 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway at Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:01 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-76 east, Silver Spring Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown
11:22 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
