Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 29

Fire calls logo

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:41 a.m.: auto accident, Mooredale Road/Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose.

6:58 a.m.: auto accident, Green Spring Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose.

8:48 a.m.: electrical hazards, Deer Lane, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, West End.

9:50 a.m.: electrical hazards, Locust Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore.

10:02 a.m.: electrical hazards, North Walnut Street/East Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.

11:07 a.m.: fire police, Trindle Road/South 34th Street; Camp Hill.

3:02 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 Eastbound, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown.

3:24 p.m.: fire police, Clay Street/North Hanover Street, Carlisle.

3:59 p.m.: auto accident, West High Street, Carlisle; Union.

4:36 p.m.: vehicle fire, Hempt Road/Roaring Fork Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

6:52 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Brighton Place, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

 

