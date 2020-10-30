Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 29

Thursday, Oct. 29
12:41 a.m.: auto accident, Mooredale Road/Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose.
6:58 a.m.: auto accident, Green Spring Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose.
8:48 a.m.: electrical hazards, Deer Lane, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, West End.
9:50 a.m.: electrical hazards, Locust Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore.
10:02 a.m.: electrical hazards, North Walnut Street/East Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.
11:07 a.m.: fire police, Trindle Road/South 34th Street; Camp Hill.
3:02 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 Eastbound, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown.
3:24 p.m.: fire police, Clay Street/North Hanover Street, Carlisle.
3:59 p.m.: auto accident, West High Street, Carlisle; Union.
4:36 p.m.: vehicle fire, Hempt Road/Roaring Fork Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
6:52 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Brighton Place, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.