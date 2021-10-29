Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 28

Thursday, Oct. 28
12:47 a.m.: electrical hazards, South 30th Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
7:41 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 83 South, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill.
8:51 a.m.: automatic alarm, Halyard Way, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
10:55 a.m.: auto accident, West North Street at North College Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
11:03 a.m.: automatic alarm, Sumner Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks.
12:47 p.m.: automatic alarm, Salt Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
1:29 p.m.: debris removal, Valley Road at B Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.
3:09 p.m.: automatic alarm, Shughart Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
3:44 p.m.: structure fire, Drexel Place, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Lisburn, Hampton, Navy Base.
4:09 p.m.: auto accident, Newburg Road at Fogelsanger Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.
5:25 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 South onramp at Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill.
5:32 p.m.: automatic alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.
7 p.m.: outside fire, Royal Drive at Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
7:38 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen.