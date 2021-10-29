 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 28

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Thursday, Oct. 28

12:47 a.m.: electrical hazards, South 30th Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

7:41 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 83 South, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill.

8:51 a.m.: automatic alarm, Halyard Way, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

10:55 a.m.: auto accident, West North Street at North College Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:03 a.m.: automatic alarm, Sumner Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks.

12:47 p.m.: automatic alarm, Salt Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

1:29 p.m.: debris removal, Valley Road at B Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.

3:09 p.m.: automatic alarm, Shughart Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

3:44 p.m.: structure fire, Drexel Place, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Lisburn, Hampton, Navy Base.

4:09 p.m.: auto accident, Newburg Road at Fogelsanger Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.

People are also reading…

5:25 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 South onramp at Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill.

5:32 p.m.: automatic alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.

7 p.m.: outside fire, Royal Drive at Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

7:38 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma volcano sends ‘lava bomb’ firing down the side of its crater

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News