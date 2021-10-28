 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 27

Fire calls logo new

Wednesday, Oct. 27

1:28 a.m.: structure fire, Winchester Court, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:57 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

5:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Parkway Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen

6:16 a.m.: electrical hazards, Woodland Avenue, South Middleton Township; Citizen

6:52 a.m.: vehicle into building, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Dunkleberger Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

10:11 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, House Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:15 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South Third Street at Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore, Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:59 a.m.: gas leak, Logistics Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:47 a.m.: fire police, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Ridge Street, Carlisle; Union

3:56 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north off-ramp, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

5:30 p.m.: structure fire, North Walnut Street at East Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, New Kingstown, Navy Base

7:25 p.m.: auto accident, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:02 p.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Cedar Ridge Lane, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

9:07 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Ashley Court, South Middleton Township; Citizen

Here are the Cumberland County fire calls for Wednesday, Oct. 27.

