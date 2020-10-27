Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 26

Monday, Oct. 26
9:39 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allen Glen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
10:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:24 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:16 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:01 p.m.: gas leak, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
4:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cave Hill Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:51 p.m.: structure fire, Bullock Circle, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Claremont Road, Middlesex Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
