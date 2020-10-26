 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 25

Sunday, Oct. 25

3:30 a.m.: inside investigation, Enola Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End.

7:52 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

9:01 a.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Windcroft Court, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

1:57 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.

2:06 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Laurel Valley Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden.

2:20 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road/North Humer Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

2:21 p.m.: auto accident, East Winding Hill Road/Park Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

3:25 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 Southbound, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

3:26 p.m.: automatic alarm, Peyton Drive, Dickinson Township; Citizen, North Middleton.

3:29 p.m.: auto accident, Enola Road/Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

4 p.m.: auto accident, Drexel Hills Boulevard/Swarthmore Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

4:27 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 Eastbound, East Pennsboro Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Hampden.

4:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Market Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill.

5:19 p.m.: fire police, Bloserville Road/Frytown Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford.

6:02 p.m.: electrical hazards, Citadel Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

7:33 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 East offramp at exit 236, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown.

8:56 p.m.: automatic alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.

9:18 p.m.: auto accident, Hummel Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

9:31 p.m.: automatic alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose.

 

