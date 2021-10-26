 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 25

Monday, Oct. 25

1:36 a.m.: gas leak, Cottage Road, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

9:13 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown

11:15 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

3:08 p.m.: auto accident, York Road at East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:13 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, Penn Township

5:03 p.m.: auto accident, Peiper Road at Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:10 p.m.: structure fire, Limestone Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Oyster Mill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

6:59 p.m.: structure fire, Winchester Gardens, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Newbold Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

10:36 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sears Run Road at Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

