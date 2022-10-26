 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 25

Tuesday, Oct. 25

2:25 a.m.: inside investigation, Fireside Drive, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

9:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

11:47 a.m.: auto accident, North College Street at West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:26 p.m.: auto accident, North Pitt Street at H Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:45 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; Union, Friendship Hose, Penn Township

4:01 p.m.: structure fire, Middle Spring Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

4:54 p.m.: auto accident, Britton Road at Fogelsonger Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:55 p.m.: gas leak, Waterford, Wormleysburg; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

7:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Yetter Court, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:08 p.m.: outside investigation, East North Street, Carlisle; Union

7:24 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Simpson Ferry Road at Sixteenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen

7:50 p.m.: auto accident, Acri Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Hampden

10:15 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Simpson Ferry Road at Sixteenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

