Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 24

Sunday, Oct. 24

6:44 a.m.: structure fire, Elm Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

8:17 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring

10:52 a.m.: electrical hazards, East Locust Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

11:14 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Alley, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

12:35 p.m.: outside investigation, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

1:03 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

1:33 p.m.: gas leak, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:03 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

4:18 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

4:48 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:01 p.m.: gas leak, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Northeast Fire & Rescue

7:12 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

12:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

