Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 22
1:07 a.m.: second-alarm structure fire, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, New Kingstown.
2:50 a.m.: automatic alarm, Allen Distribution Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg.
3:30 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 Southbound, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore, New Kingstown.
6:56 a.m.: automatic alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
7:02 a.m.: automatic alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Upper Allen.
9:56 a.m.: automatic alarm, Bull Run Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
10:25 a.m.: automatic alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg.
10:45 a.m.: auto accident, Norway St./East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg, Hampden.
1:14 p.m.: automatic alarm, Chestnut Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill.
1:38 p.m.: automatic alarm, Fairfield Street, Newville; Friendship.
2:39 p.m.: gas leak, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base.
4:14 p.m.: auto accident, Steelstown Road, North Newton Township; Friendship, Life Lion.
4:55 p.m.: auto accident, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
6:13 p.m.: auto accident, South Conestoga Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.
6:21 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 Southbound, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
6:52 p.m.: electrical hazards, Hunter Lane/Popular Church Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola.
